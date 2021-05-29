Ron Denson
to
Bristled Boar Saloon and Grill, Middleton 2611 Branch St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Build Your Own Brat Fest music.
The World’s Largest Brat Fest in Madison at the Alliant Center has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.
HOWEVER- The World’s Largest Brat Fest is also very excited to announce a new and exciting alternative: BUILD YOUR OWN BRAT FEST!
Brat Fest plans to provide Johnsonville Brats to participating sports bars and restaurants across Dane County, with 100% of net proceeds benefitting local Brat Fest charities. The weekend-long brat sales will bring Brat Fest supporters through the doors of these local restaurants and sports bars helping build traffic, raise funds for local non-profits and to help folks find a safer way to kick off summer over Memorial Day Weekend 2021! Find the complete list of venues and events at bratfest.com.