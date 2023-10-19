Ron Denson

media release: Stop by The Lone Girl Brewing Company TONIGHT to enjoy a specially brewed Double IPA called "Take Flight - Mach 3". There will be a short presentation ~6pm, LIVE MUSIC, t-shirts, and silent auction items. Take Flight IIPA will be on tap and in 4-packs of 16oz cans.

Please join us tonight for the 3rd Annual benefit for Remington Viney Legacy Fund. We are on a mission to raise money to support women pursuing a career in aviation!