press release: Book signing by Ron Faiola on Saturday, March 12, from 3 to 5 PM in the Grain Room at Capital Brewery. It will kick off the 12th Anniversary of brewing our Supper Club lager.

Ron will give a short video presentation then sign books for sale at the event. No cover charge. Must be 21 or over unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Read more about the book here: https://www.agatepublishing. com/blog/2020/10/15/qampa- with-ron-faiola-author-of- wisconsin-supper-clubs- another-round/