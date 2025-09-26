7 & 9:30 pm, 9/26-27. $31.50.

media release:

Ron Funches is a national treasure. He is an accomplished stand-up comedian, actor and writer. Ron has had many memorable television roles including THE GOLDBERGS, BLACKISH, NEW GIRL, TRANSPARENT, SINGLE DRUINK FEMALE, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, POWERLESS and UNDATEABLE. You can currently catch him on LOOT on Apple TV+. Ron has also co-starred in many feature films such as GET HARD alongside Will Ferrell, LEXI, NOELLE, 6 UNDERGROUND and 80 FOR BRADY.

Ron has a love of animated television and film and has leant his voice to many projects including DreamWorks’ TROLLS, Disney’s IVAN THE GREAT, HARLEY QUINN, BOB’S BURGERS, ADVENTURE TIME, FINAL SPACE, THE GREAT NORTH and many more. His personal appearances include CONAN, THE TONIGHT SHOW, MATCH GAME, TO TELL THE TRUTH, CHOPPED, CUPCAKE WARS, CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE and NAILED IT.

Funches is a great writer who has written for THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW, KROLL SHOW and several television pilots. Ron also does a lot of philanthropic work; He volunteers regularly for SCHOOL ON WHEELS and most recently he designed sneakers for PUMA/FOOTLOCKER where proceeds go to NEXT FOR AUTISM.