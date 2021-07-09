Ron Johnson Staff Office Hours

media release: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours next week at the times and locations listed below. These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

Note: Staff-led mobile office hours are closed to press. Recording devices of any kind are not allowed. These restrictions are put in place for the privacy of constituents we are here to assist.

Tuesday, July 6, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Luxemburg Village Office, 206 Maple St., Luxemburg WI 54217

Wednesday, July 7, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Village Hall, 228 W. Main St., St. Nazianz WI 54232

Thursday, July 8, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., Village Hall, 9996 Water St., Ephraim WI 54211

Thursday, July 8, 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., City of Milton Council Chambers, 710 S. Janesville St., Milton WI 53563

Friday, July 9, Noon – 1 p.m., Merrimac Village Hall, 100 Cook St., Merrimac WI 53561