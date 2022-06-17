Ron Johnson Staff Office Hours: Sauk County

media release: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours at the times and locations listed below. These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

Note: Staff-led mobile office hours are closed to press. Recording devices of any kind are not allowed. These restrictions are put in place for the privacy of constituents we are here to assist.

Sauk County: Friday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Reedsburg City Hall, 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg, WI 53959

Green County Office Hours: Friday, June 17, 2:30pm - 3:30pm, Monticello Village Hall, 238 N. Main St., Monticello, WI 53570

Dane County Office Hours: Thursday, June 23, 11:00am - 12:00pm, village of Mount Horeb Municipal Building, 138 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, WI 53572