press release:702WI welcomes authors Ron Legro & Avi Lank on Sunday, November 18th for a reading and discussion of their book, The Man Who Painted the Universe. They will be introduced by Kay Kriewald, Outreach Specialist at UW Space Place. Doors open at 10:30am, event begins at 11am. A book signing will follow. The event is free, with a $5 optional donation to Space Place. Please RSVP to save a spot!

As a young boy, Frank Kovac Jr. fell deeply in love with stargazing, painting glow-in-the-dark constellations on his bedroom wall and inviting friends to an observatory he built in his Chicago backyard. As he reached adulthood, Kovac did not let go of his childhood dreams of reaching the stars. He began scheming to bring the universe home. While working at a paper mills as a young man, Kovac tirelessly built a 22-foot rotating globe planetarium in the woods. Despite failures and collapses, the amateur astronomer single-handedly build a North Woods treasure, painting more than 5,000 glowing stars - dot by dot in glowing paints.

The Man Who Painted the Universe: The Story of a Planetarium in the Heart of the North Woods introduces readers to the mild-mannered astronomy enthusiast whose creativity, ingenuity, fervor, and endurance realized a dream of galactic proportions. The story of this stargazer from Wisconsin's North Woods so inspired two newspapermen, authors Ron Legro and Avi Lank, that they sought to document the story for the Kovac Planetarium for a new generation of stargazers and dreamers.

Ron Legro is a freelance writer and former reporter, columnist, and editor for the Milwaukee Journal Sunday magazine, Milwaukee magazine, Corporate Report Wisconsin, and other publications. He was a speechwriter for numerous lawmakers and public officials and served as the City of Milwaukee's director of telecommunications. A native of Antigo, Wisconsin, he is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He lives in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, with his wife, Michele Derus.

Avi Lank is an essayist for Milwaukee Public Radio and panelist on the Interchange public-affairs program on Milwaukee Public Television. For almost 40 years he was an award-winning reporter, columnist, and editor at the Milwaukee Sentinel and later the Journal Sentinel. Born in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes region of western New York State, he grew up in Rochester, New York, and holds degrees from Antioch College and the Medill School of Journalism of Northwestern University. He lives in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, with his wife, Dannette Lank.