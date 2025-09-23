media release: Join us for a conversation with Ron Rindo and Chris Fink about Rindo's latest release LIFE, AND DEATH, AND GIANTS.

A heart too big for this world. A life that changes everyone.

"Life, and Death, and Giants is an intriguing and alluring novel from beginning to end. The events are startling, sad, amusing, invigorating, and informative. Reading it is like meeting a family that you never knew existed and becoming close friends in a few weeks. Highly recommended." --Jane Smiley, author of Lucky and A Thousand Acres