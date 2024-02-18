Ronakd K.Brown/EVIDENCE

Wisconsin Union Theater concert. $66-$36.

media release: EVIDENCE is a Brooklyn-based dance company founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985. Fusing African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word, the company strives to provide a unique view of human struggles, tragedies and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of African forms and rhythms. Brown's dances have been described as "otherworldly, charged, urgent in their undulating sweep and unaffectedly fervent. His blend of modern dance and movement from African traditions weaves a rich, poetic language that has the ability to lift the spirit — even if it’s just for a night” (The New York Times).