Ronnie Hess, Lee Kathryn Hodge, Mark Kraushaar

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Ronnie Hess, Lee Kathryn Hodge, and Mark Kraushaar for an evening of poetry and conversation from each of their books.

About the Books

Canoeing a River With No Name by Ronnie Hess

Follow poet Hess on this riverine journey of thoughtful, nuanced poems. Hess' unique voice can come across as almost matter-of-fact, yet there are depths to her poetry that belie this seemingly straightforward tone. Rocks and rapids lie just underneath the gentle current and surprises wait around the next bend.

We Make Shapes from Shapes by Lee Kathryn Hodge

This collection is composed of two heroic sonnet crown sequences which are each formed by fourteen interlocking sonnets bound together through line repetition and concluding with a final master sonnet. These pieces are inspired by the writing of author Linda Hogan and written\ contemplating the loss of three friends by suicide. I choose to work in sonnet crowns to measure the effect of employing a structured, rule-oriented form as a means of conveying a boundaryless sense of loss and grief.

The Ring Toss Lady Breaks a Five by Mark Kraushaar

Kraushaar’s work has been included in Best American Poetry, Ploughshares, and the Yale Review as well as Ted Kooser’s American Life in Poetry. The book includes found photographs from a collection by Andy Kraushaar (including the cover image).

Ronnie Hess is an award-winning essayist and poet, the author of two culinary travel guides and six poetry collections. Her seventh book. “Eggphrasis,” is due out from Word Press, in a few months. ronniehess.com

Lee Kathryn Hodge is a writer and visual artist whose work has appeared in Granta, Thrush, Heavy Feather Review, Euphony, Heartwood, The William & Mary Review, Oberon, Clinch Mountain, After Hours, Mouth and The Tulane Review. She is a current doctoral candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Milwuakee.

Mark Kraushaar has been the recipient of Poetry Northwest’s Richard Hugo Award. A full-length collection “Falling Brick Kills Local Man” (University of Wisconsin Press) was the winner of the 2009 Felix Pollak Prize. “His collection, The Uncertainty Principle” (Waywiser Press), was chosen by James Fenton as winner of the Anthony Hecht Prize.