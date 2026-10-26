Ronnie Hess, Shoshauna Shy

media release: Families, Real or Imagined -- A Poetry Reading

Thursday, December 10, 6 p.m. Middleton Public Library

Ronnie Hess and Shoshauna Shy read from their two new full-length poetry collections,

Hess from “Eggphrasis: The Sky is Falling” — https://kelsaybooks.com/products/eggphrasis-the-sky-is-falling?variant=54247453950136

Shy from “Shortcut to Thief River Falls” — https://kelsaybooks.com/products/shortcut-to-thief-river-falls

both published by Kelsay Books, 2026.