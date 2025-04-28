Ronnie Stone, Insula Iscariot, Spy the Night

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

$15 ($12 adv.).

media release:  Ronnie Stone seems to have traveled from both the past and future simultaneously, bringing with him a unique style of contemporary synth-pop that seamlessly blends nostalgia with the bleeding-edge of modern dance music. The NYC-based producer and multi-instrumentalist writes and records all of his music, utilizing a massive arsenal of 80s synthesizers to cook up dance-pop gold for the freaks and the loners.

608-640-4441
