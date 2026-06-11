Ronny Chieng & Hasan Minaj

× Expand provided by Live Nation Hasan Minhaj, left, and Ronny Chieng. Hasan Minhaj, left, and Ronny Chieng.

media release: acclaimed comedians Ronny Chieng and Hasan Minhaj announce their wildly successful co-headline tour, HASAN HATES RONNY | RONNY HATES HASAN will make an appearance at Orpheum Theater in Madison, WI, on Friday, September 18, 2026.

This is not one of those tours where two friends co-headline a show so they can go on vacation together. Ronny and Hasan despise one another. And for one night only, they will air their grievances - onstage, at the same time – about America, each other, and each other’s entire family trees - for a paying audience.

The format? A DEBATE TO THE DEATH. Imagine CNN’s Presidential Town Hall that’s somehow more demented and with less decorum. This will be a race to the bottom. Minhaj and Chieng will face off about America’s most urgent issues: Presidents, War, the Economy, Immigration, Infrastructure, Food, Dating, Family Values, and of course, the impending Race War. This is not a call for peace. It’s a call for pettiness.

Ronny Chieng is an Emmy Award winning stand up comedian, actor and host on "The Daily Show". He starred in "Crazy Rich Asians", Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", Disney's "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.", NBC's "Young Rock", "M3GAN" and Hulu’s “Interior Chinatown” and "King of the Hill". He has three stand up comedy specials on Netflix including the recently released “Ronny Chieng - Love to Hate It” which was the New York Times 2024 Comedy Special of the Year. He will next be seen in the upcoming Peacock series “The Miniature Wife”.

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian best known for his breakout Netflix special HOMECOMING KING and his critically acclaimed, political satire show PATRIOT ACT WITH HASAN MINHAJ for Netflix which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. His second one-hour comedy special THE KING’S JESTER premiered on Netflix in 2022. In October 2024, Hasan released his third comedy special on Netflix, titled OFF WITH HIS HEAD. On Hasan’s ongoing digital series and podcast, HASAN MINHAJ DOESN’T KNOW, he sits down with the biggest names in politics, culture, and tech with questions that are as thought provoking as they are absurd. In the debut episode, Hasan spoke with Senator Elizabeth Warren, and has since welcomed John M. Chu, Prince Harry, JJ Redick, Method Man, Bernie Sanders, and Stacey Abrams, among many others.

Hasan is the co-founder and chief executive officer of 186K Films that produced the upcoming Netflix feature BEST OF THE BEST that will be released later this year. The film is directed by Lena Khan and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia. Hasan co-wrote the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and stars in the film. Past film credits include Disney’s TRON: ARES, Sony’s IT ENDS WITH US and NEON’s comedy BABES, directed by Pamela Adlon, with Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau. He was a senior correspondent at Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW WITH JON STEWART and headlined the 2017 WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER.