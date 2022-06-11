Ron's Supper Club, No Tagbacks, Man Alive

× Expand Content Creatives Ron's Supper Club

media release: A night of punk, rock, pop and every combination therein on Saturday, June 11 at BarelyPop Live!

DOORS @ 7P // SHOW @ 8P

$5 COVER // 21+

Ron's Supper Club (MAD) - Hard Rock Originals and New Millennium Covers - https://www.ronssupperclubmusic.com/

No Tagbacks (CHI) - Pop Punk -

http://bit.ly/misanthropicoldman

Man Alive (MIL) - Punk - https://manalivewi.bandcamp.com/