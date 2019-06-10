Rooftop Jamboree

Google Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-10 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-10 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-10 10:30:00 iCalendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-10 10:30:00

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Get some fresh air and enjoy a sing-along on the roof! Join us for a rooftop sing-along with familiar children’s songs. Songbooks will be provided. In case of bad weather, we’ll meet in the Coops to Cathedrals exhibit on the 2nd floor. This event is free with museum admission or free for members. No registration required.

Info

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
Google Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-10 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-10 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-10 10:30:00 iCalendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-10 10:30:00 Google Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-17 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-17 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-17 10:30:00 iCalendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-17 10:30:00 Google Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-24 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-24 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-24 10:30:00 iCalendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-06-24 10:30:00 Google Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-07-01 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-07-01 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-07-01 10:30:00 iCalendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-07-01 10:30:00 Google Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-07-08 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-07-08 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-07-08 10:30:00 iCalendar - Rooftop Jamboree - 2019-07-08 10:30:00