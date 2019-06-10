Rooftop Jamboree
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Get some fresh air and enjoy a sing-along on the roof! Join us for a rooftop sing-along with familiar children’s songs. Songbooks will be provided. In case of bad weather, we’ll meet in the Coops to Cathedrals exhibit on the 2nd floor. This event is free with museum admission or free for members. No registration required.
Info
Kids & Family