Room Full of Teeth

× Expand Bonica Ayala Roomful of Teeth

press release: Roomful of Teeth is a Grammy Award-winning vocal project dedicated to reimagining the expressive potential of the human voice. They've studied with some of the world’s top performers and teachers in Tuvan throat singing, yodeling, Broadway belting, Inuit throat singing, Korean P’ansori, Georgian singing, Sardinian cantu a tenore, Hindustani music, Persian classical singing and death metal singing.

"sheer virtuosity and total joy" - NPR

By studying vocal traditions the world over, the eight-voice ensemble continually expands its vocabulary of singing techniques and, through an ongoing commissioning process, forges a new repertoire without borders.