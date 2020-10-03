Room Full of Teeth

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Roomful of Teeth is a Grammy Award-winning vocal project dedicated to reimagining the expressive potential of the human voice. They've studied with some of the world’s top performers and teachers in Tuvan throat singing, yodeling, Broadway belting, Inuit throat singing, Korean P’ansori, Georgian singing, Sardinian cantu a tenore, Hindustani music, Persian classical singing and death metal singing.

"sheer virtuosity and total joy" - NPR

By studying vocal traditions the world over, the eight-voice ensemble continually expands its vocabulary of singing techniques and, through an ongoing commissioning process, forges a new repertoire without borders.

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-265-2787
