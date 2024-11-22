media release: “Rooted and Restless” shares four distinct visions of the natural world through abstraction and representation. Through the lens of climate change, habitat loss and disrupted ecology, four Midwest painters speak to spiritual connections, the restorative power of nature and the persistence of life, even in threatened environments. On display from Nov. 22 to Jan.24., with a reception from 5:30-7 pm on opening night.

Exhibitions are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m during building hours.