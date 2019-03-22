press release:

MAPS' Dad Group: Rooted

WHEN & WHERE

2nd Friday of the month (Starting March 1, 2019-January 1, 2020) 6-8pm on the upper level of Common Ground 2644 Branch Street, Middleton

4th Friday of the month (Starting March 1, 2019-January 1, 2020) 6-8pm at Misty Mountain Games 4672 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison

WHY/WHAT

Our dads' group, Rooted, is an opportunity to socialize and support each other through the highs and lows of fatherhood. Finding a community of dads increases your likelihood of a successful and enriching fatherhood experience and can reduce stress - especially for stay-at-home dads.

1 in 10 dads will experience a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder, and 1 in 5 dads may have a partner experiencing a PMAD. We know that dads do not receive the same resources and support that mothers do. Rooted is a safe space for dads to talk about their own personal experiences and gain some insight from others local dads.

MORE INFO

https://www.madisonareaparentsupport.org/supportgroups