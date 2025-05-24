media release: Celebrate the unofficial start to summer at Farm to School Aid, a family-friendly music fundraiser with food vendors, kids’ activities and music from local bands Tani Diakite & the AfroFunkstars, Cris Plata and Extra Hot, Free Dirt, and Dan Walkner Band with Teresa Marie of the People Brothers Band.

Rooted’s Farm to School programming provides hands-in-the-dirt garden education for thousands of students annually and now, more than ever, we need support from our community to help us be able to continue this important work. All proceeds from Farm to School Aid will directly benefit our Gardener-in-Residence program in partnership with Madison Metropolitan School District.

RSVP for Farm to School Aid: https://forms.monday.com/forms/fa2074e3280e9fdfc6809ff28fe82a38?r=use1

Donate to support Farm to School programming: https://givebutter.com/farmtoschool