Rooted in Creativity

media release: Join us on Saturday, April 25 (5 PM – 10 PM) at The Lone Girl for an evening dedicated to the heart of our community. Create Waunakee Inc. is on a mission to support our local creative economy and build up our cultural ecosystem. Your ticket directly fuels programs like the Waunakee Artisan Market (WAM), Groundlings Theater, Especially Stroopwafels, WRAP, the Community Art Swap, and so much more.

It’s going to be a night to remember with dinner, drinks, a live DJ, an exciting auction, and the debut of our "Creative Garden."

Prices increase after March 15—grab your Early Bird spots now!

General "Seed" Entry | $55 ($65 after March 15) Includes full entry to the event, dinner, drinks, and entertainment.

VIP "Bloom" Ticket | $90 ($110 after March 15) Includes a reserved seat, plus a Create Waunakee, Inc. Community Membership - $75 value. (which grants you year-round perks like our Overture Center ticket discounts!).

The "Garden Table" | $650 ($800 after March 15) The best way to support as a group! Includes a reserved table for total 10 guests, (9 Seeds and 1 VIP Bloom /with Community Membership)

Sponsor Table is $1000 comes with logo placement online, at the dinner and in the Creatives Members directory and table for 10.

Come start the garden of Waunakee’s cultural future. We can’t wait to celebrate the "Creative Garden" with you!