Rooted in Land: A Farmer's Committment to Conservation

media release:

Join us for an inspiring conversation with Richard "Dick" Cates, a longtime conservationist, farmer, and former Aldo Leopold Foundation fellow, as he shares how the land ethic lives and breathes on his family’s farm in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

Rooted in a deep commitment to stewardship, Cates has spent decades balancing productive farming with ecological care—proving that farming and conservation can go hand in hand.

Did you know? Land Ethic Live! has moved from Crowdcast to Zoom to make things easier for our audience and our team behind the scenes. We thank you for your support and patience as we adjust to the new platform!