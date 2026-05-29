media release: Join us for Rooted in Land: A Summer Night’s Dream, a culinary journey set amidst the beauty of Troy Farm’s gardens at peak bloom, and delight in an evening focused on the beauty, magic, and the importance of the land.

This is an immersive seed-to-table experience where the food tells the story of the soil. Mingle with fellow culinary enthusiasts and community advocates as you wander through the gardens, sip beverages, and savor bites crafted by renowned chefs Evan Dannells, Yusuf Bin-Rella, and Tory Miller.

Enjoy ingredients harvested directly from the land where you dine, including fresh produce from Troy Farm Collaborative farmers and even the Kids’ Garden!

If you or someone in your group has a dietary restriction, please let us know when you order your tickets. We will do our best to accommodate. Tickets are transferable, but non-refundable.

Please dress appropriately for a farm and prairie walk, while celebrating a dreamy night in the gardens.

This is a rain or shine event, a tent and alternative activities are planned in the instance of rain. $250 per seat.