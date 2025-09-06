RSVP for Rooted in the Land: A Late Summer Night's Dream

media release: Join us for Rooted in Land: A Late Summer Night’s Dream, a culinary journey set amidst the beauty of Troy Farm’s gardens at peak bloom, and delight in an evening focused around the beauty, magic, and the importance of the land.

This is an immersive seed-to-table experience where the food tells the story of the soil. Mingle with fellow culinary enthusiasts and community advocates as you wander through the gardens, sip cocktails on the great lawn, and savor bites crafted by renowned chefs Tory Miller, Yusuf Bin-Rella, and Francesca Hong. Enjoy ingredients harvested directly from the land where you dine, including fresh produce from Troy Farm Collaborative farmers and even the Kids’ Garden!

More than just a meal, this is an investment in our community. Every dollar from your $250 ticket directly supports Troy Farm’s programs, including supporting emerging farmers, providing organic food donations to local neighborhood centers, maintaining cherished community gardens, and preserving this invaluable green space for all.

September 13, 4pm-8:30pm, Troy Farm and Gardens, 502 Troy Drive Madison, WI 53704.

Cost: $250 per seat. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 6.