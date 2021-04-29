Rooted in the Land: Past, Present and Future Essay Contest

press release: To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) and the purchase of adjacent land by the Farley Center, we are sponsoring an essay contest and an art exhibit titled “Rooted in the Land: Past, Present and Future.” The new land will continue the mission of NPS to provide environmentally sound burials and the mission of Farley Center to foster sustainable farming and conservation land management.

NPS and Farley Center would like to hear from you – a short writing on: What does the Farley Center and/or NPS Mean to Me or My Family or My Community.

IT’S A CONTEST with rewards! Rules: The essay should reflect on the theme above (see websites for more information about NPS or Farley Center) Essay must be your original work and short (no longer than 1,000 words) Please submit as typed text or file (e.g., .pdf, or .docx) to programs@farleycenter.org Include a cover page with the title of the work, author’s name, mailing address, telephone number Submit by noon Wednesday July 14, 2021

Judging Criteria: Essays will be judged by members representing the following: Farley Center Chair Gil halsted, Natural Path Sanctuary former chair Steve Ventura, and the Farley family member Grace Farley. Judges will evaluate appropriateness to contest theme. They will also look at technical considerations (e.g., grammar, spelling, word count). The Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability reserves first rights on all submissions. All other rights to the essay remain the property of the author. Judges’ decisions will be final.

Prizes: 1st place A framed Gene Farley Doodle (artwork), a basket of freshly harvested produce, a Farley Center camp mug, a Farley Center tote bag, a copy of your writing placed in the time capsule to be buried in September 2021 on new Farley Center land and published on the Farley Center website, Facebook page, and the October 2021 quarterly newsletter.

2nd place A jar of Farley Center honey, a Farley Center camp mug, a Farley Center tote bag, a copy placed in the time capsule to be buried in September 2021 on new Farley Center land and published on the Farley Center website, Facebook page, and the October 2021 quarterly newsletter.

3rd place A Farley Center camp mug, a Farley Center tote bag, a copy placed in the time capsule to be buried in September 2021 on new Farley Center land and published on the Farley Center website, Facebook page, and the October 2021 quarterly newsletter.

We thank Natural Path Sanctuary Board Chair Penn Engebose for coordinating this essay contest. Questions, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org and write in the subject line: Att. Penn/Essay Contest.