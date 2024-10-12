Rooted and Open

media release: In turbulent times, there can be a strong pull to panic or shut down–collectively and individually. Pause and unplug for a day of retreat and allow gentle, body-based awareness practices to nourish your body, mind, and heart. We will weave together guided practice and silence, stillness and movement, cultivating a rooted, open stance towards all that is happening in and around us. Whether you're new to mindfulness or seeking to deepen your practice, our retreats aim to offer a welcoming space for all. Practices can be adapted as needed.

Standard fee: $110

Supported fee: $65 for those in financial need, use coupon code rooted24

All adults welcome.