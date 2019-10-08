press release: Rooted: Parent Support Group for parents identifying as he/him/his, they/them/theirs, or anyone who feels most comfortable in this group

2nd Friday of the month: 6-8pm on the upper level of Common Ground, 2644 Branch Street, Middleton

4th Friday of the month: 6-8pm at MAPS Base Camp, 402 E. Washington Avenue, Madison

Our dads' group, Rooted, is an opportunity to socialize and support each other through the highs and lows of fatherhood. Finding a community of dads increases your likelihood of a successful and enriching fatherhood experience and can reduce stress - especially for stay-at-home dads.

1 in 10 dads will experience a perinatal mood and anxiety disorder, and 1 in 5 dads may have a partner experiencing a PMAD. We know that dads do not receive the same resources and support that mothers do. Rooted is a safe space for dads to talk about their own personal experiences and gain some insight from others local dads.