Rooter Fest
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Times subject to change.
11 doors open
11 - 12 - Madison Music Foundry - Kids Rock Band
12:15 - 1:10 - Too Sick Charlie
1:30 - 3 - Cathy Grier & the Troublemakers
3:30 - 5:30 - Chris O'Leary Band
6-8 - Koch-Marshall Trio
8:45 - Pro Jam (indoors hosted by Madtown Mannish Boys)
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here: https://www.clover.com/online-
