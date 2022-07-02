Rooter Fest

media release: Times subject to change.

11 doors open

11 - 12 - Madison Music Foundry - Kids Rock Band 12:15 - 1:10 - Too Sick Charlie 1:30 - 3 - Cathy Grier & the Troublemakers 3:30 - 5:30 - Chris O'Leary Band 6-8 - Koch-Marshall Trio 8:45 - Pro Jam (indoors hosted by Madtown Mannish Boys)

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here: https://www.clover.com/online- ordering/red-rooster-madison

https://www.facebook.com/ events/413257233628742