Rooter Fest

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Times subject to change.

11 doors open

11 - 12 - Madison Music Foundry - Kids Rock Band

12:15 - 1:10 - Too Sick Charlie

1:30 - 3 - Cathy Grier & the Troublemakers

3:30 - 5:30 - Chris O'Leary Band

6-8 - Koch-Marshall Trio

8:45 - Pro Jam (indoors hosted by Madtown Mannish Boys)

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here:      https://www.clover.com/online-ordering/red-rooster-madison

https://www.facebook.com/events/413257233628742

Special Events
Music
608-285-2951
