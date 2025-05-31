Rooting Towards Housing Justice

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times inside our building.

Tickets Sliding Scale FREE to $15. Pay what you can. With free admission, you receive one postcard for the Housing Last letter-writing campaign. You receive an additional postcard for each additional $5.

How can we build towards solidarity-based solutions against homelessness? This event invites the unhoused community, grassroots initiatives, and allies to envision a community-driven approach to housing justice for Dane County by:

reflecting through collaborative artworks (drawing + painting)

visioning with community discussion (film screening + open discussion)

practicing via a direct aid drive (write letters, craft info zines, pack clothing + food, and more).

Have something to give for the direct aid drive, or want to co-sponsor this event as an organization? Text 608 - four hundred - 33 ninety seven OR email housinglast [at] proton.me for details.

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.