Roots and Realities of the War in the Middle East

RSVP

UW Biochemistry Building 420 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Please come to this important and timely talk with a variety of speakers who will address the ongoing war in the Middle East from multiple angles. Room 1125.

Speakers:

Lisa Bhungalia (Israel/Palestine)

Marwa Shalaby (Lebanon/Gulf States)

Asef Bayat (Iran/Social Movements)

Sara Ostad Rahimi (Diaspora Politics)

Ervand Abrahamian (US-Iran Relations)

Kathy Kelly (Economic Sanctions)

Alexandra Huneeus (Human Rights Law)

Cosponsored by: Havens-Wright Center, Middle East Studies Program & Human Rights Program

Cookies, coffee & lemonade provided

Free and open to the public

Info

UW Biochemistry Building 420 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - Roots and Realities of the War in the Middle East - 2026-04-24 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Roots and Realities of the War in the Middle East - 2026-04-24 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Roots and Realities of the War in the Middle East - 2026-04-24 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Roots and Realities of the War in the Middle East - 2026-04-24 16:00:00 ical