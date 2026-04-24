Roots and Realities of the War in the Middle East
UW Biochemistry Building 420 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Please come to this important and timely talk with a variety of speakers who will address the ongoing war in the Middle East from multiple angles. Room 1125.
Speakers:
Lisa Bhungalia (Israel/Palestine)
Marwa Shalaby (Lebanon/Gulf States)
Asef Bayat (Iran/Social Movements)
Sara Ostad Rahimi (Diaspora Politics)
Ervand Abrahamian (US-Iran Relations)
Kathy Kelly (Economic Sanctions)
Alexandra Huneeus (Human Rights Law)
Cosponsored by: Havens-Wright Center, Middle East Studies Program & Human Rights Program
Cookies, coffee & lemonade provided
Free and open to the public