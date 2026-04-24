Roots and Realities of the War in the Middle East

media release: Please come to this important and timely talk with a variety of speakers who will address the ongoing war in the Middle East from multiple angles. Room 1125.

Speakers:

Lisa Bhungalia (Israel/Palestine)

Marwa Shalaby (Lebanon/Gulf States)

Asef Bayat (Iran/Social Movements)

Sara Ostad Rahimi (Diaspora Politics)

Ervand Abrahamian (US-Iran Relations)

Kathy Kelly (Economic Sanctions)

Alexandra Huneeus (Human Rights Law)

Cosponsored by: Havens-Wright Center, Middle East Studies Program & Human Rights Program

Cookies, coffee & lemonade provided

Free and open to the public