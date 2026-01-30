media release: Cloud Legacies Inc. invites the Madison community to take part in two cultural gatherings this spring: the ROOTS Gala & Indigenous Fashion Show on March 7 and the ROOTS Pow-wow on April 25. Together, these events center Indigenous cultural revitalization through shared experience, artistic expression, and community connection.

The ROOTS Gala & Indigenous Fashion Show on March 7 brings together Indigenous designers, artists, leaders, and community members for an evening that highlights creativity as a living expression of culture. Through fashion, storytelling, and visual art, the Gala demonstrates how Indigenous art carries ancestral knowledge forward while creating space for contemporary innovation and identities. The event serves as both a celebration of community excellence and an investment in cultural spaces in Madison. Fostering the vision of community collaboration across identities and generations.

“Madison used to be a cultural hub for the indigenous people. I think it’s time we revitalize that and bring good medicine here to the people through singing and dancing.” -Shane Funmaker, coordinator.

On April 25, the ROOTS Pow-wow will welcome dancers, singers, vendors, families, and visitors to a gathering rooted in tradition, respect, and intertribal celebration. Pow-wows have long served as spaces of reunion and rejoice, and the ROOTS Pow-wow continues this legacy by creating an inclusive environment where culture is practiced, shared, and honored through song, dance, and community presence.

“Powwows are a welcoming, intergenerational space where knowledge is shared through dance, songs, and stories. It’s where community presence reminds us who we are and how we belong to one another.” – Cheyenne Reel, gala & fashion show assistant director

Proceeds and support from the March 7 ROOTS Gala directly benefit the April 25 ROOTS Pow-wow, helping ensure accessibility, fair compensation for artists and cultural workers, and a high-quality cultural experience grounded in Indigenous values.

Community members, local partners, and media outlets are invited to attend and cover theseevents as Madison gathers to celebrate Indigenous culture, creativity, and community resilience.