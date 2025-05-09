Roots Reimagined
Driftless Historium, Mount Horeb 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
media release: The Mount Horeb Driftless Historium is celebrating its 50th anniversary by hosting a special exhibit, “Roots Reimagined’, showcasing works created by Spring Art Tour artists. Each piece will feature unique renditions or interpretations of artifacts from the museum’s collection. The exhibit opens May 9 and will run through July 14.
