Rootz Within, Spare Change Trio

media release: Rootz Within is a midwest reggae/rock band that combines elements of rock, funk, and jamband-like improvisation with a smooth reggae foundation creating their signature easy-going island style. Formed on the big island of Hawaii in 2016 & based out of Minnesota, Rootz Within has performed at festivals, venues, & breweries from the Upper Midwest to the Pacific Northwest. They have shared stages with international acts (Clinton Fearon, Alborosie, Luciano, Stonebwoy, Alison Hinds, & more) and national acts (Mike Love, Tropidelic, Nattali Rize, Jon Wayne & the Pain, & more). Inspired by their time in Hawaii, the debut album “Aloha Aina” was released in summer 2017. Their sophomore album “Incrementum” was recorded at the legendary Pachyderm Recording Studio and released in summer 2022. The single “Roll’n Up (Ganja) featuring Reggae Rapids” dropped on Aug 1, 2023 to commemorate the legalization of cannabis in Minnesota. All are available across multiple online streaming platforms.

Spare Change Trio radiates a carefree island atmosphere with tight drums and energizing bass lines, while their iconic rock drive steers the musical journey with awe-inspiring guitar riffs and vintage vocal harmonies. Known largely for their eclectic live performances that incorporate the Australian didgeridoo into flowing soundscapes of reggae, funk, blues, and jazz-fusion, SC3 consistently leaves audiences wanting more. Deeply rooted in the positive message of reggae music, the band has grown to realize their calling: to spread peace, love, and harmony… all the while laying down an infectious groove.