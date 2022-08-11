× Expand https://www.facebook.com/roryscovelcomedy/ Rory Scovel

7:30 pm on 8/11 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 8/12-13, Comedy on State. $25.

media release: Rory Scovel’s new Netflix special Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time recently premiered to rave reviews. He costarred in Amy Schumer’s I FEEL PRETTY and appeared in New Line feature THE HOUSE, alongside Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, as well as THE LEGACY OF A WHITETAIL DEER HUNTER for director Jody Hill alongside Danny McBride and Josh Brolin. Some of his television credits include the TBS series GROUND FLOOR as well as the NBC series UNDATEABLE, ABC’s MODERN FAMILY, F/X’s THE COMEDIANS and the original series THOSE WHO CANT for TruTV. Rory starred alongside Demetri Martin in Demetri’s directorial debut DEAN which premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, and has an hour- stand up special available on Seeso.

Rory’s stand up has been featured on Comedy Central, CONAN, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. His second album, RORY SCOVEL LIVE AT THIRD MAN RECORDS, was released in 2013 and was recorded live at their studios in Nashville.

Whether discussing drugs, politics, or life in general his infectious stage presence and engaging charisma will quickly shift the vibe of any room and place the audience in the scene of every punch line.

“Picture a storyteller, philosopher, and absurdist, whom you can’t quite decide whether he’s a nice guy or a huge asshole. Either way, he’s pretty damn funny.” ‐Daniel Berkowitz, LaughSpin