media release: Rory Scovel is an actor, comedian, and writer. His latest comedy special RORY SCOVEL: RELIGION, SEX, AND A FEW THINGS IN BETWEEN can currently be streamed on Max. Scovel most recently appeared alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the Amazon romantic comedy YOU'RE CORDIALLY INVITED and in the ensemble dark comedy NO GOOD DEED at Netflix.