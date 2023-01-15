Ros Dunlop
Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: This concert program by contemporary Australian composers, played by Australian bass clarinettist Ros Dunlop explores the connections between sound, place, time and identity through visual and sound worlds.
This performance will be presented in the Upper Studio at the Madison Circus Space.
Doors open at 7:30pm
Welcome to The Hotel Turismo Martin Wesley-Smith
Bass clarinet & Audio-visuals
People of This Place Felicity Wilcox
Bass clarinet & audio-visuals
Humanity Washed Ashore/Paradise Lost Margery Smith/Penelope Lee
Bass Clarinet & Audio-visuals
Greens Park, Georgetown Hollis Taylor
Bass clarinet & pied butcher bird
Papua Merdeka Martin Wesley-Smith
Bass clarinet & audio-visuals
Ros Dunlop bass clarinet
$10 Tickets available at the door