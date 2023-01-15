media release: This concert program by contemporary Australian composers, played by Australian bass clarinettist Ros Dunlop explores the connections between sound, place, time and identity through visual and sound worlds.

This performance will be presented in the Upper Studio at the Madison Circus Space.

Doors open at 7:30pm

Welcome to The Hotel Turismo Martin Wesley-Smith

Bass clarinet & Audio-visuals

People of This Place Felicity Wilcox

Bass clarinet & audio-visuals

Humanity Washed Ashore/Paradise Lost Margery Smith/Penelope Lee

Bass Clarinet & Audio-visuals

Greens Park, Georgetown Hollis Taylor

Bass clarinet & pied butcher bird

Papua Merdeka Martin Wesley-Smith

Bass clarinet & audio-visuals

Ros Dunlop bass clarinet

$10 Tickets available at the door