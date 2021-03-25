ONLINE: Rosa Clemente

press release: Counterpoint Speaking Series invites you to timely discussions around counter-narratives that disrupt and challenge whiteness and dominant narratives. Each speaker will contribute ways to give voice to oppressive experiences and chronicle narratives and strategies to mitigate microaggression. This experience will highlight how dominant narratives influence the workplace, classroom, and policies framed.

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Madison College will present Rosa Clemente.

Rosa Alicia Clemente is an organizer, political commentator and independent journalist. An Afro-Puerto Rican born and raised in the Bronx, NY she has dedicated her life to organizing, scholarship and activism. From Cornell to prisons, Rosa is one of her generations leading scholars on the issues of Afro-Latinx identity. Rosa is the president and founder of Know Thy Self Productions, which has produced seven major community activism tours and consults on issues such as hip-hop feminism, media justice, voter engagement among youth of color, third party politics, United States political prisoners and the right of Puerto Rico to become an independent nation free of United States colonial domination. She is a frequent guest on television, radio and online media, as her opinions on critical current events are widely sought after. Her groundbreaking article, “Who is Black?”, published in 2001, was the catalyst for many discussions regarding Black political and cultural identity in the Latinx community. She is creator of PR (Puerto Rico) On The Map, an independent, unapologetic, Afro-Latinx centered media collective founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. She is currently completing her PhD at the W.E.B. DuBois Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Rosa was the first ever Afro-Latina women to run for vice president of the United States in 2008 on the Green Party ticket. She and her running mate, Cynthia McKinney, were to this date the only women of color ticket in American history.