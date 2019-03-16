press release: Door Time 7:00 pm | Show Time 8:00pm

One of the country’s preeminent singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums, winning her four GRAMMY® Awards and 11 nominations as well as 21 top 40 hits, including 11 No. 1 singles. Her acclaimed 2014 album, The River & The Thread, which she co-wrote with husband/producer and arranger John Leventhal was hailed by Newsweek as “the work of a lifetime.” In this seminal work, CASH evokes a kaleidoscopic examination of the geographic, emotional, musical and historic landscape of the American South. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Folk Albums chart and came in at No. 1 on the Americana Top 100 Albums of the Year chart and won three GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album and for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for the single “A Feather’s Not a Bird.” Her first GRAMMY® was for 1985’s “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me.” Cash’s landmark 2009 album, The List, won the Americana Music Album of the Year Award.

CASH has also authored four books, including the best-selling memoir Composed which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.” Her essays have appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Oxford-American, The Nation and she has contributed essays to two recently-published books: In Their Lives: Great Writers on Great Beatles Songs (Blue Rider Press/Penguin Books) and Woman Walk The Line: How The Women In Country Music Changed Our Lives (University of Texas Press).

She is currently writing the lyrics for a new musical with John Leventhal, composer, and John Weidman, book writer.

CASH is recording a new album of original songs with producers Leventhal and Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket, Mavis Staples, Neko Case). She Remembers Everything is scheduled for a Nov. 2 release on Blue Note Records

The poetic, personal and incisive collection features ten songs, all written or co-written by Cash, that reckon with a flawed and fragile world from a uniquely feminine perspective.

Recorded in Portland, Oregon, and New York City, with Tucker Martine and John Leventhal respectively, and featuring contributions from Elvis Costello, Kris Kristofferson, Colin Meloy, and Sam Phillips, ‘She Remembers Everything’ follows Rosanne’s triple-Grammy winning 2014 album ‘The River & the Thread’ (Blue Note), and marks a return to more personal songwriting after a trio of albums that explored her heritage.

In the wake of the latest tsunami of survivor stories, Cash has had to contend with the fact that much of what she hoped would change across her lifetime really hasn't. It’s a reality that is reflected in her deliberate embrace of women’s narratives on the new album. "There is a woman’s real life, complex experiences and layered understanding in these songs," Rosanne says. "I could not have written them 10 years ago—not even close. Time is shorter, I have more to say."

To accompany the announcement, Rosanne has released two songs from ‘She Remembers Everything;’ the haunting title track, and “Everyone But Me,” an exquisite mosaic of generational grief and reckoning.

In addition to the ten-song release, a deluxe version of ‘She Remembers Everything’ with three bonus tracks will be released digitally and as a limited edition casebound book CD. Fans will also have the option to purchase a limited edition box set entitled the ‘She Remembers Everything Memory Box,’ which will include personal letters of correspondence signed by Rosanne, and exchanged between her and T-Bone Burnett, Elvis Costello, Sam Phillips, Joe Henry, Tucker Martine, and John Leventhal; an exclusive Rosanne Cash Live at SFJAZZ CD, recorded in 2017 and featuring Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams; ‘She Remembers Everything’ pressed to pink vinyl; the deluxe casebound CD with three extra tracks; and a digital download redemption card. The box will also include a copy of ‘Bird On A Blade’ (UT Press), a new book of lyrics and illustration by Rosanne Cash and Dan Rizzie, along with an 8” x 10” printed lithograph featuring an original Rizzie illustration from the book.

The announcement of ‘She Remembers Everything’ caps an already busy year for Rosanne in which she debuted new songs at Lincoln Center from a forthcoming original musical about the life of Norma Rae (a story of union organizing and a woman’s transformation in 1970’s North Carolina), performed a program of her father’s music with Ry Cooder at SFJAZZ where she is an artist in residence, received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music, executive produced (with Steven Soderbergh and Errol Morris) the acclaimed documentary film ‘The King,’ and just last week earned the “Spirit of Americana” Free Speech Award at the Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville for her activism on behalf of artists' rights and gun control, among other worthy causes.