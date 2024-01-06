media release: "Roscas y Reynas," an innovative event celebrating Three Kings Day, invites the community to an extraordinary gathering at StartingBlock Madison on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 3 PM to 5 PM CST. Organized by Midwest Mujeres, this event promises an enchanting blend of tradition, delicious Roscas (Kings Cake), a Hot Chocolate Bar, networking opportunities, and inspiring stories from notable women of color. Swag bags! Limited amount, and you must be registered to receive a swag bag!

Event Supporters: Bartender608, Dean Health Care, FoodFight, Sultry, Nuestra Cultura Crafts, BayLin’s Skin Care, Paradise Ice Cream of Monona, Author Melanie Hernandez, Alkeme Brands, Talia Photography, Sara Branch, Shibon Evans, and Gloria Reyes. *Celebrate Three Kings Day with us at "Roscas y Reynas" – where tradition meets dreams and connections are made.*

**Hot Chocolate Bar and Roscas by Dean Health Care**

Dean Health Care proudly sponsors the Hot Chocolate Bar with Roscas, adding a sweet touch to the event from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM. Attendees can indulge in the delectable Kings Cake while enjoying the warmth of hot chocolate.

***Coffee and appetizers by FoodFight

**Dream Board: Share and Support Dreams**

Engage in a unique Dream Board activity from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, In this activity, attendees can share their dreams and discuss how they can support others in achieving theirs. It's fun and thoughtful- perfect for those New Year goals!

**Our Stories: Inspirational Women of Color**

From 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, join Gloria Reyes, the first Latina to run for Madison mayor, the first Latina to serve on the Madison School board, Entrepreneur, and community builder; Shibon Evans, hip-hop artist, Black women influencer, mentor, and entrepreneur, and Sara Branch, owner of Early Temptations and local event hostess, share their dreams and journeys. This powerful session of Black and Latina influencers promises to inspire and uplift.

“I am so honored to be a part of this year's Roscas y Reynas event to share my story and the stories of the many powerful women in our community.“ said Gloria Reyes, Latina influencer and panelist.

About "Roscas y Reynas":

"Roscas y Reynas" is not just an event; it's a celebration of culture, dreams, and community. Attendees will receive swag bags (limited supply), savor delicious traditional Mexican Roscas, and be part of the exciting Dream Wall for 2024.

Midwest Mujeres is a Network of Latina and multicultural women Committed to fostering community connections, celebrating cultural diversity, and creating memorable experiences. Midwest Mujeres curates events that bring people together in unique and meaningful ways. For more information, visit www.midwestmujeres.com. We teach women of color how to use their experiences as a source of empowerment, mental health wellness, and revenue. We hold networking and corporate storytelling events and host master classes on technology and financial wellness.