Roscoe Mitchell Quartet, Jason Adasiewicz

media release: Cafe Coda Presents A Benefit For the Cool Jazz School Featuring a Weekend of Roscoe Mitchell and Friends. Tickets: $35 (online) and $40 (door) each day.

In Memoriam Terence‘Terry’ Edwin Martin, had a long and fruitful career as a tenured professor at the University of Chicago. His field of research was Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology. He leaves behind a reputation as a well-known scientist and jazz enthusiast. He was a prolific writer in both fields. Terry was instrumental in bringing the Dave Dallwitz band and other Australian Jazz groups to Chicago.

“Terry's insightful analysis of situations and his compelling logic helped to direct me along the path that would ultimately become my life career”- Uwe Proske

“He was a true friend to me, who helped launch my journey with so many musical memories. Look forward to speaking with him, in my dreams.”- Roscoe Mitchell

DAY 1

Saturday 12/7:

6 PM - Jason Adasiewicz - solo vibes: One of the contemporary giants of Chicago's improvised music scene, Adasiewicz had been in discussion with CvsD about a Roscoe Mitchell project for years, inspired in part by the presence of tuned keys and other metallic percussion in Mitchell's oeuvre.

8 PM - Roscoe Mitchell Quartet: Roscoe Mitchell-woodwinds and percussion; Weasel Walter-drums and percussion; Sandy Ewen-guitar and electronics; Damon Smith-contrabass

Master saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell (born in Chicago in 1940) is one of the great innovators in creative music of the post-Coltrane, post-Ayler era. He has for over 40 years been a restless explorer of new forms, ideas and concepts. In 1967 he founded the Art Ensemble of Chicago (originally the Roscoe Mitchell Art Ensemble). Its motto – “Great Black Music, Ancient to the Future” – is vividly demonstrated on their ECM legacy, including the widely praised albums Nice Guys, Full Force, Urban Bushmen and Tribute To Lester. More recently Mitchell co-led the Transatlantic Art Ensemble with fellow saxophonist Evan Parker, which can be heard on Composition/Improvisation Nos. 1, 2 & 3, and collaborated with Jack DeJohnette on Made In Chicago, celebrating the early days and continued relevance of the AACM.

Sunday 12/8:

3 PM: EPD (Extraordinary Popular Delusions, Chicago free improv all-stars): Jim Baker - Keyboard and synthesizer; Edward Wilkerson Jr. - saxophone; Brian Sandstrom - bass, guitar, trumpet; Steve Hunt - percussionist/drummer:Keyboardist and synthesizer specialist Jim Baker has led the collective quartet Extraordinary Popular Delusions playing every Monday night in obscure Chicago venues for the past 13 years. EPD features saxophonists Edward Wilkerson Jr., multi-instrumentalist (bass, guitar, trumpet) Brian Sandstrom and percussionist/drummer Steve Hunt — all of whom have extensive creative music experience.

5 PM: Roscoe Mitchell Quartet