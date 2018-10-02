Rose Bingham

press release: Bingham, a well-known former resident of the north side, will discuss her book "Buy the Little Ones a Dolly." In a small, close-knit Wisconsin community, a mother goes into town and never returns. It’s 1952 and Rose, at 15, is the oldest of seven children, the youngest of whom is only 3. As hard as Rose and her father tried to keep things together on the home front, with the help of kind relatives and sympathetic neighbors, in 1954, the children were ultimately placed in an orphanage, and later split up into five different foster families. Social time begins at 6 pm, Bingham will speak at 6:30 pm.