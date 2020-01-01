press release: Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S DAY! FAMILY FRIENDLY ROSE BOWL WATCH PARTY

In Support Of The MONTEE BALL FUND – UW MADISON FOUNDATION For UW MADISON ATHLETE MENTAL HEALTH

Doors at 3:00 pm.; Game at 4:00 pm.

Free and open to the public – donations to the Montee Ball Fund accepted throughout the event. Please make out checks to “University of Wisconsin Foundation- Montee Ball Fund”.

https://www.supportuw.org/ about-us/

Cash bar, soda, popcorn and other concessions available for purchase in the lobby. Neighborhood restaurant fare available. Door Prizes TBA.

Sponsored by Lakepoint Realty

https://www.lakepoint-realty. com/

Come join us for a big screen viewing of the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Oregon Ducks on New Year’s Day! Cheer on your Badgers with Montee Ball, friends and neighbors and local Madison bBusinesses. Watch live on the big screen, enjoy snacks and beverages and bring 2020 in style! Go Badgers!