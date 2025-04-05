Rose for the Roches, Alex Grelle

media release: Unapologetic harmony nerds Nora O’Connor, Sima Cunningham, and Kelly Hogan are banding together to perform a loving tribute to the original New Jersey “nurds” - the legendary sister trio, The Roches. The quirky-brainy left-of-center songwriting and laser beam harmony vocals of Maggie, Terre, and Suzzy Roche have influenced countless musicians since their debut in the mid-70s - including rabid devotees O’Connor, Cunningham, and Hogan. They’ll present a bouquet of a dozen Roches classics in a very special show as a stripped-down trio, featuring guest host, Chicago multimedia star, Alex Grelle.

