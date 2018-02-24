press release: Zhalarina H. Sanders is a rapper/producer/organizer from Tampa, Florida, who co-founded and serves as executive director of The JVN Project- an organization that seeks to use hip-hop as a tool of empowerment. She is a graduate student of counseling psychology at UW-Madison and conducts research examining the psychological wellbeing of performance artists.

Brought by the Campus Women’s Center to Memorial Union for two nights: Rose Gold, a piece of hip-hop theater that combines the mediums of rap, monologue, dance and poetry, is returning to Madison with two free shows this month. Zhalarina, a UW-Madison alumna and current graduate student of Counseling Psychology will play seven characters to tell the story of five Black women struggling to “love in spite of themselves.” We’re invited into the world of a woman named “Bobbie” who is searching for the child she lost 11 years ago. While her sister tries to prevent this from happening, Bobbie is quickly learning that she’s running out of time.

The play was first mounted in 2015 as part of the annual LineBreaks Theater Festival at the Overture Center for two packed audiences and has since traveled the country appearing on stages in Chicago, Atlanta, and New York. As a student of psychology, Zhalarina seeks to bridge the worlds of psychotherapy and performance art through her work by developing experiences that evoke empathy and promote healing. Each character of Rose Gold comes to life in this 3-act play chronicling Bobbie’s childhood and the events which lead to the loss of her daughter. The show is set to go up in Memorial Union’s Play Circle Theater on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7pm and on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 3pm. There is no ticket cost and the show is appropriate for those aged 12 and older.