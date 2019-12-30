Rose Mary, Troof Kuuddy, Kyla Glo, Juicee Monroe, YBN Doi Boi, Juicee Monroe, IAMEnglish, DJ Will E. Banks

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Nelanks Productions presents Mad-Lit Monday : Pure Ice II: Pre-New Years Eve Party

December 30, 9:30pm-2am

Hosted By Just Meechie

DJ Will E Banks

$15 cover

Must Have ID

3116 Commercial Avenue

Rose Mary/ Troof Kuuddy //Kyla Glo/Juicee Monroe/YBN Doi Boi/ Juicee Monroe/IAMEnglish

Security strictly enforced/ No Carry-Ins / All White Attire !  

608-640-4441
