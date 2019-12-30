Rose Mary, Troof Kuuddy, Kyla Glo, Juicee Monroe, YBN Doi Boi, Juicee Monroe, IAMEnglish, DJ Will E. Banks
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Nelanks Productions presents Mad-Lit Monday : Pure Ice II: Pre-New Years Eve Party
December 30, 9:30pm-2am
Hosted By Just Meechie
DJ Will E Banks
$15 cover
Must Have ID
3116 Commercial Avenue
Rose Mary/ Troof Kuuddy //Kyla Glo/Juicee Monroe/YBN Doi Boi/ Juicee Monroe/IAMEnglish
Security strictly enforced/ No Carry-Ins / All White Attire !
Info
Music