"Rosebud" 25th Birthday Celebration

press release: A ROSEBUD OCTOBER, celebrating ROSEBUD'S 25th anniversary will unfold this fall with events in Cambridge, Wisconsin & Madison, Wisconsin. All events are open to the public.

SAT, 10/13: Rosebud's 25th Birthday party will be celebrated at the Keystone Grill in Cambridge between 2 and 5PM

SUN, 10/21: Friends of Rosebud will gather at the Dancing Goat Distillery in Cambridge between 2 and 5PM to sip nutritious beverages, reminisce, and tell anecdotes about Rosebud and Rosebud people.

THU, 10/25. James Roberts has organized a Rosebud 25th anniversary reading featuring writers from beautiful ROSEBUD #64 to be held at the MYSTERY TO ME bookstore at 1863 Monroe St. in Madison starting at 7PM.

SAT, 10/27. ROSEBUD will host a Halloween memorial reading to celebrate the memory of creative Rosebudders

Ron Virgil Ellis, Brian Soper, and Dierdre Luzwick at the Cambridge Public library, 7-9PM.

Am hoping some of you out there, even out of towners, will attend at least one event. Although we don't have overnight facilities to offer in Rockdale, Cambridge has some very nice B&Bs.