7:30 pm on 8/29 and 7:30 & 10 pm on 8/30-31. $25-$10.

media release: Rosebud Baker is a comedian, actor, and Emmy-award winning writer. Named as Variety’s “Top 10 Comics To Watch,” and Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and Will Know,” Rosebud is currently a writer for Saturday Night Live. Rosebud wrote and performed on two W.G.A. Award-nominated sketch series: That Damn Michael Che and Inside Amy Schumer. She’s performed stand-up on Verified Stand-Up on Netflix, That’s My Time with David Letterman on Netflix, and Bill Burr’s The Ringers on Comedy Central. Rosebud’s debut stand-up special, Whiskey Fists, premiered in 2021 on Comedy Central’s YouTube channel, produced by Bill Burr & All Things Comedy. Her acting work can be seen in Life & Beth on Hulu and the upcoming horror-comedy feature film Hell of A Summer, directed by Finn Wolfhard & Billy Bryk.