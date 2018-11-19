Rosemary Ann Davis
press release: Frequent Madison visitor and Midwest author Rosemary Ann Davis will be reading from her memoir, Before They Left Us, a book about her move to San Francisco's Castro neighborhood in the 1970s. The book includes reflections on both Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone's assassinations and the onset of AIDS. The reading will be at A Room of One's Own Bookstore on November 19, at 6pm.
