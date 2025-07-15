Rosemary Collaboratory Initiative Launch

media release: Special Olympics Wisconsin is honored to announce an initiative months in the making: the official launch of our work with the Rosemary Collaboratory, a global effort to improve policies, systems, and environments to better the health and well-being of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

During the past 18 months, SOWI has partnered with teams at Special Olympics International, the IDD community, and local experts and stakeholders to develop a plan to make Wisconsin an even healthier place to live for individuals with IDD. On July 15, 2025, SOWI will host a virtual kickoff event to share why this work is important, how we identified and developed our priorities for this work, and what near-term actions and long-term changes we’re planning.

This event is open to policymakers, health care professionals, community service providers, media representatives, advocates, and the general public. We hope supporters across the state will join us for this kickoff event and explore ways to partner with SOWI in this critical work in the months ahead. The event is capped at 100 participants. Please register early to secure your virtual seat at the table!

PRESENTERS: Chad Hershner, President & CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin, along with SOWI Athlete representatives

To register for our Rosemary Collaboratory Kickoff Event, please follow this link.

About the Rosemary Collaboratory

Rosemary Kennedy inspired Eunice Kennedy Shriver to establish Special Olympics, and the organization is proud to further honor her memory with the Rosemary Collaboratory. This initiative seeks to accelerate efforts to address inequalities that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) face in health systems worldwide—issues Rosemary Kennedy experienced 60 years ago that still exist today.

The Rosemary Collaboratory comprises eleven teams representing eight countries and three U.S. states. With funding support from the Golisano Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control, these teams are working to foster the collaboration and action needed to strengthen health systems and make health equity a reality for people with IDD.