Rosemary Lowe

media release: Garver Food Truck Fridays is presented by Garver Events.

This FREE live music on the Garver Patio happens every Friday during the summer months! In addition to food and drink available from Garver tenants, delight in a variation of food truck offerings right on the patio as you enjoy music from local performers!

Food service starts at 5pm and music starts at 6pm. Vendors include: Cafe Costa Rica, Mega Eggrolls, KC Taste, Runnin on Empty, Jolly Frog, and Curd Girl. Limited seating is first come, first serve. No carry-ins. Full bar available onsite. New this year, fish fry is now available from the Garver Lounge!

Music will relocate to the Garver Lounge for inclement weather.

Find more info at garverevents.com/public-events.