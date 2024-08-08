from the KHoRM newsletter: August 8, 8 pm (doors at 7) Rosie Flores & the Talismen, suggested donation $20 A Sessions Related Event

The night before the Rockabilly Filly plays the big stage at Kiki's Sixth Righteous Session on August 9, she'll be rocking the basement with her excellent backing band the Talismen. Don't miss your chance to see this national treasure (she was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts this year!) twice.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.